Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh): A child died after being dragged underneath a speeding truck that rammed into his grandfathers' scooter on Saturday evening killing the later on the spot in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. According to official sources the incident took place on the Kabrai Road Kanpur Sagar Highway in Mahoba.

Officials said that Udit Narayan Chansoria (67), a retired teacher living near the Hamirpur Chungi area left home on his scooty with his six-year-old grandson on Saturday evening. They further revealed that as soon as they left home, a speeding truck heading towards Karbi from Mahiba rammed into the scooty.

The truck ran over Chansoria killing him on the spot. The mangled remains of the scooter and his six-year-old son got stuck under the truck, officials said adding that despite being repeatedly asked by locals to stop, the truck driver tried to sped away, dragging the child for 2 kilometers in the process.

Officials said that the driver stopped the truck only after the locals chased it and pelted it with stones. Locals brought out the grievously injured child from beneath the truck and rushed him and his grandfather to the Mahoba District Hospital. However, the doctors declared both of them as brought dead. However, the driver managed to flee from the spot.

"Udit Narayan Chansorya left home with his grandson on his scooty. A dumper coming from the opposite direction rammed into the scooty. The grandfather died on the spot while the mangled remains of the scooty along with the child got stuck under the truck," said Jitendra Kumar, SDM Mahoba.

"Even as locals chased the truck, the driver kept dragging the scooty and the child for a long distance leading to the child's death," he added. Senior district police officials have reached the spot and further investigation is going on, official sources said.