Bengaluru: An FIR was registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh and social media head Supriya Srinate for copyright infringement of KGF 2 movie songs. The case was registered at the Yeshwantpur police station based on a complaint against the Congress leaders for using the film songs in their Bharat Jodo Yatra without taking permission from their owner MRT Music.

The Bengaluru-based company MRT Music filed the FIR at Yeshwantpur police station in Bengaluru city. MRT Music owns copyrights for the songs of the blockbuster film KGF 2. The Congress has allegedly picked up the songs from this movie and, without seeking MRT Music’s permission, featured Rahul Gandhi and posted that video in Congress social media.

Naveen Kumar of MRT company has filed the police case against Congress leaders. The Yeshwantpur police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC, Information Technology Act, 2000, and Copyrights Act, 1957.

