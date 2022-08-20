Belagavi: Drivers of a college bus and truck were killed when both the vehicles collided head-on with each other at Athani in the Belagavi district of Karnataka on Saturday. Fifteen students were severely injured while others escaped with minor injuries. The accident occurred when a bus carrying 75 students of a private college and a truck collided with each other on Shedbal road. The truck, which was heading towards Athani from Shedbal road, collided with the bus which was coming from the opposite direction. The front part of the bus and the truck were completely damaged killing both the drivers on the spot.

On receiving information, the police, along with the rescue team and fire station officials from the taluk administration, rushed to the spot and shifted the injured students to a local hospital. Meanwhile, Belagavi SP Sanjeev Patil visited the spot and took stock of the situation.