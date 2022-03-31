Bengaluru: The Congress has staged a protest against rising fuel prices on Thursday, in front of the KPCC Bangalore office. The protest is part of a nationwide 'Price rise-Free India Campaign' to raise its voice against the rising prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, CNG, and PNG. AICC general secretary Ranadeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC state president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative council BK Hariprasad, KPCC Executive Saleem Ahmed, Ramalingareddy, Dhruvanarayana, and other leaders were present and took part in the protest.

The protest was unique as the members decorated a two-wheeler and domestic gas cylinders with flower garlands and worshipped them. Earlier in the day. Shivakumar protested by putting a flower garland on the cylinder at his residence at Sadashivanagar. Speaking on the occasion, DK Shivakumar said, "Today is the closing day of the financial year. Thus we have decided to protest today. The central government has increased fuel prices 10 times in the past 11 days. People's pockets are empty. The BJP's government said it would double everyone's income. Revenue has gone down. That's why we are protesting."

He further stated that the rise in fuel prices has affected people from all walks of life. "From motorists to housewives, everyone is in constant pain. Petrol prices have been hiked to Rs.111. The Congress party is fighting against this throughout the nation. We have worshipped cooking gas cylinders and vehicles by putting garlands in front of our houses. In front of the Congress office, our leaders are protesting. The people of the state are not idiots. They are waiting for an opportunity. We hope that people, by voting for the Congress party, will remove the BJP government," said the KPCC state president.