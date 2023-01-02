Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): Six youths had a miraculous escape when they quickly alighted from their car once it caught fire after driving over a grain cop strewn on the road for threshing. The freak mishap took place on the Honnegowdanahalli-Gopalpura road in Gundlupet taluk.

The car was totally burnt and reduced to a mangled mass. The fire was triggered after sparks rose from the horse gram stalks stuck in a wheel of the ill-fated car. The police reached the spot and registered a case against those responsible for unlawfully placing the dry millet stalks on the road for threshing.

Sources said that a considerable stretch of the Honnegowdanahalli-Gopalpura road was fully strewn with layers of horse gram crop for threshing. The car had no other choice but to move on those horse gram stalks. In the process, some straw got stuck to the wheel of the car and caught fire. On noticing the flames, the six occupants hailing from Kerala jumped out of the car. The car was gutted within minutes.

Locals tried to extinguish the fire but to no avail. Fire and emergency services were informed about the incident. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot by by that time the damage was done. The car was completely charred. However, no one was injured in this incident. Gundlupet Police Inspector enquired about the incident and registered a case.