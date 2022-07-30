Bengaluru: In a bizarre incident, an Assam based woman has filed a case against her 'husband' who refuses to accept the couple's recently born child and even denies ever getting married.

The complaint was filed against Mir Haider Ali Tabarez of the Channarayapattana area in Hassan district of Karnataka by his 'wife', who is originally from Guwahati. Police have registered a case of dowry harassment, rape, and threat to life Tabarez on the basis of the complaint. The woman claims that five years ago she opened an event management company in Dubai.

Also read: 350-page charge sheet filed in Jubilee hills minor girl gang rape case

Tabarez, according to her, had joined the same company, and the two became friends which later evolved into an affair that ran for around three years. Later, the two came to India from Dubai and got married as per the Hindu tradition, the woman claims. Within a few months, she became pregnant. Her alleged husband, who left for work in Bengaluru when she was eight months pregnant, never came back.

When she approached her husband, he, she claimed, told her that he was not responsible for her pregnancy. When Yeshwantpur police questioned Tabarez, he denied the allegations. "The woman and I were working in the same company and we were friends. I am not married to her, I am not the father of her child. I am ready to undergo a DNA test if required," he told the police. Further investigation into the matter is on.