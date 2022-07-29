Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police filed a 350-page charge sheet on Thursday against six boys, five of whom are minors, involved in the Jubilee hills minor girl gang rape case. The case was first registered two months ago by the victim's father, a day after the incident occurred. The survivor, a 17-year-old girl, was sexually assaulted in a car by an 18-year-old and five CCLs (child in conflict with the law) on the pretext of dropping her home.

The charge sheet was filed by the Jubilee Hills police in the Nampally metropolitan court against the 18-year-old Saduddin Malik, while the other five minors will be tried by the juvenile court. Currently, only the 18-year-old is lodged in jail, while all of the CCLs are out on bail. According to a police official, the charge sheet includes statements of 65 witnesses along with scientific evidence and a forensic report.

"Based on the charge sheet, there is solid evidence against the accused. And looking at the nature of the crime, we will seek for the trial of the juvenile accused as adults and also request for a trial in a fast-track court," added a senior police official. The police further said that strict action needs to be taken and sections of law imposed on the accused may result in imprisonment for life till death or even the death penalty.