Bengaluru (Karnataka): Horrific visuals of yet another hit and run tragedy surfaced in Bengaluru city several days after the incident took place. This time, the terrible tragedy took place on T C Pallya Main Road in K R Puram in the city limits on February 1. A person driving a car at a high speed collided with several oncoming two-wheelers. As a result, two persons - Suma and Chetana - were seriously injured. Another youth luckily escaped unharmed.

The gruesome footage of the accident was captured on the CCTV cameras of nearby shops. At present, the injured have been admitted to a private hospital in K R Puram and are undergoing treatment. The car driver has escaped from the scene after the accident. A case has been registered at K R Puram Traffic Police Station.

A series of such hit and run accident cases are continuing in the city. The K R Puram mishap has come to light belatedly that even before the people forgot the terrible accidents in Gnana Bharti and Peenya. The general public are expressing concerns over the repeated occurrence of the road rage incidents across all major localities in the state capital. Despite the city police taking stringent steps to check speed and drunken driving, accidents are continuing unabated. Thanks to CCTV footage from traffic junctions and roadside shops, culprits are being identified and brought to justice.

