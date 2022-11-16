Hubballi (Karnataka): The Karnataka Police have registered a case against 15 persons in connection with attempts of forceful religious conversion in Hubballi city of the state, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the incident came to light following a quarrel between a couple. A man alleged that his wife is forcing him to convert to Christianity and refusing to live with him.

When the husband was no longer able to cope with the pressure from his wife, he brought the matter to the notice of community leaders. The members of the Shikkaligaara community staged a protest before the police station and demanded conversion bids be stopped. The complaint mentioned that Christian missionaries are targeting the Shikkaligaara community of the Hindu religion and making attempts to convert the entire society.

It is alleged that the missionaries are taking the help of a local rowdy Madan Bugudi to pressurise the people to leave the Hindu religion and get converted to Christianity. The police have filed a complaint against Madan Bugudi and 14 others in connection with forceful religious conversions and have taken up the matter for investigation. (with agency inputs)