Ranchi (Jharkhand): The land of forest, Jharkhand not only is a home to a larger section of the tribal population but also houses a variety of vegetables and rare fruits. Mushroom is another food item which grows in abundance in the forests of Jharkhand during the rainy season. A very rare variety of mushroom grows in the capital city of Ranchi popularly called as “Rugda and Khukdi” in the local language.

These mushrooms look like small potatoes and are very soft from inside with hard outer shell. They are famously known as the vegetarian mutton of Jharkhand and are available in black and white colours.

Rugda and Khukdi are largely available in the Sakhuva or Sal tree forests.

As per locals, it tastes exactly like mutton and they grow widely if the area receives more thunderstorm and lightning.

Watch Rugda and Khukdi the vegetarian mutton of Jharkhand

Talking about its nutritional value, doctors believe that they are very beneficial for health as they are rich in protein, fat, fibre and carbohydrates.

As much as 100 grams Khukdi contains 3.68 grams of protein, 0.42 grams of fat, 3.11 grams of fibre and 1.98 grams of carbohydrates.

Rugda is helpful for the patients suffering from Anemia as its rich in calcium and protein. It also does wonders for heart patients, blood pressure and diabetes patients.

Keeping in mind the challenges of coronavirus, doctors suggest the consumption of Rugda and Khukdi to boost immunity.

These vegetables are available in the market right after the first spell of rains. Tribal vendors sell them at a rate of Rs 400-500 per kg. But the variety has not yet gained its classification under forest as well as agriculture products.

Being a local delicacy, Rugda and Khukdi are yet to gain its name in the larger culinary world since there is no clarity of its classification.