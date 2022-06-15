New Delhi: Renowned Indian linguist, theorist, literary critic and Urdu scholar Gopi Chand Narang passed away in United States. He was 91. The nonagenarian commanded respect in literary circles. He used to travel all over the world to participate in Urdu meetings and discussions and was fondly called as the Ambassador of Urdu.

While he has received the title of Padma Bhushan in India, he has been awarded numerous prizes and awards in Pakistan as. Until a few months ago, he was the president of Sahitya Akademi, which is dedicated to the promotion of Indian literature in the 24 languages of India.

"Prof. Gopi Chand Narang is a distinguished theorist, literary critic and scholar whose perceptive writings containing the fruits of a focused critical acumen have helped theory-avoidance Urdu criticism in getting itself extricated from the bonds of theme-centred evaluation," the Akademi said in one of its profiles of Narang.

Far from treating criticism as a casual activity, Narang has made a seminal contribution in developing an epistemological and theoretical framework of literary evaluation by roping in stylistics, structuralism, post-structuralism and Eastern poetics with remarkable thoroughness and imagination, it added.