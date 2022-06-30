Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and President of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday expressed concern over security measures being implemented by the Jammu Kashmir administration and security agencies in lieu of the Amarnath Yatra. Mufti said trucks entering the valley with cargo such as livestock were being stopped, resulting in losses. Terming it as 'paranoia', she demanded the administration to take stock and ensure free movement of the same.

"Trucks carrying livestock into Kashmir are being stopped causing massive losses & inconvenience. Hope the admin takes note & ensures free movement esp since Eid is around the corner. I understand the need to ensure the safety of Yatris but unnecessary paranoia won't help," she said in the tweet, further noting that "trucks laden with sacrificial animals are being stopped at various places on the highway in the name of protection of the pilgrimage".

The Amarnath Yatra was flagged off by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday, as the first batch of 2,750 pilgrims left for the cave shrine in Kashmir Himalayas. The journey takes about three days, with night halts at Sheeshnag and Panchtarni. Security restrictions have been tightened ahead of the journey, with security forces, sniffer dogs, and anti-drone technology employed to ensure a secure environment.