Jammu: Three civilians were killed and ten others injured in a suspected terror attack at Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri on Sunday evening. Police, along with the security forces, rushed to the village soon after and cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.

"3 people were killed and 10 were injured in the firing incident in Dangri area of Rajouri. Injured are being treated. Police and district administration have reached the spot. Multiple bullet injuries were found on the body of the injured," said Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri told ANI.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, however, confirmed only two deaths and said that the firing took place at three houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other. "Search operation has been launched in the area," Singh said.

This incident came days after two civilians were killed outside an army camp in the same district on December 16. The victims, who were reportedly working as porters with the Army, were approaching the alpha gate of an Army camp in the district around 6.15 am when they were fired upon. On December 28, four militants were neutralized in a gunfight that broke out between security forces and militants in the Sidhra area of Jammu district.