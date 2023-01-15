Rajouri: Three policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and head constable (HC), were suspended in the Rajouri district after the suspicious death of a person in police custody at the Police Check Post (Naka) at Bhakar under the jurisdiction of the Dharamshal Police Station on the intervening night of January 13 and 14. The suspension of the cops was put in order following a massive protest staged by the family members and relatives of the deceased.

The man in question was identified as Sher Singh, son of Chattar Singh, a resident of Daggal Halal under the jurisdiction of Budhal Police Station. His death in police custody triggered mass protests by inhabitants of Solki, who blocked the Rajouri-Kalakot-Jammu road for more than six hours on Saturday. They alleged foul play in the death of Sher Singh and demanded stringent action against those posted at the Check Post.

On receiving information about the protest, Additional DC Kalalkot, Krishan Lal along with Additional SP Nowshera, Rafir Giri and SDPO Nowshera, Tussif reached the spot and heard their demands. The kin of the deceased alleged that when Sher Singh was rounded up by the police, he was fit, while the police handed his body wrapped in a sleeping bag just the next day. Singh was rounded up in a drunken condition from Siot on the evening of January 13 acting on the complaint by some locals and was handed over to his brother on January 14.

Singh's family alleged that if he was drunk, then why did the police not conduct his medical examination? Why did the police not register an FIR against him as per the rules? The protesters alleged custodial death and demanded stringent action against the erring cops deputed at the Police Check Post. Protesters demanded a fair and transparent probe into the alleged custodial death of Singh. The protesters also alleged that the police lathi-charged them when they were heading towards the Bhakar police post with the body.

“Keeping in view the allegation of custodial death levelled against the police by the family members, and to investigate the suspicious death, three policemen have been placed under suspension, and inquest proceedings under Section 174 have been initiated by the police. Action will be taken against the policemen if found involved in the incident,” said SSP Mohammad Aslam.

Sher Singh, who worked at Thandapani, was coming home for Lohri when police took him into custody following complaints by locals in Siot. Singh was kept in custody the whole day and on the night of January 14, he was dropped on the roadside in a sleeping bag. When the kin of the deceased opened the bag, Singh was found dead.