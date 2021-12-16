Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir): To commemorate the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations, Lieutenant General YK Joshi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command dedicated the ‘Swarnim Vijay Dwar’ in remembrance of the supreme sacrifice by the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War, at a ceremony at Udhampur Military station on Wednesday.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh commemorates 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 war and the formation of Bangladesh.

On December 16, 1971, about 93000 Pakistani armed soldiers surrendered to the Indian Armed Forces. This war was marked by the supreme sacrifice of the Indian soldiers for the cause of liberation of the oppressed people of erstwhile East Pakistan and the formation of Bangladesh.

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony was also organised at the Dhurva War Memorial to commemorate the event. GOC-in-C, Northern Command presided over the event and laid a wreath on behalf of all ranks of Northern Command. GOC-in-C also paid tribute to all the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. He also highlighted the indomitable courage, unflagging zeal, the dogged determination of all soldiers, who continue to inspire and strengthen our resolve to safeguard the honour and sovereignty of the country.

READ: Swarnim Vijay Varsh: BSF Tripura pay homage to war heroes

The day was also marked by the unveiling of busts of two Para Vir Chakra and eighteen Maha Vir Chakra recipients who participated in the 1971 War. All Officers, veterans and serving soldiers with families attended the ceremony.

Additionally, the Khalra Cycling Expedition was flagged in at Udhampur by GOC-in-C, Northern Command. The expedition espoused the spirit of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’. It began at Rakhmuthi Military Station on December 07 and in the ten intervening days witnessed a team of fourteen soldiers covering a distance of 650 Km.

The expedition was welcomed with enthusiasm all along the route, by ex-servicemen (including war heroes) civilians and serving soldiers. GOC-in-C, Northern Command congratulated the team on the successful completion of the expedition.