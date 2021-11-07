Agartala: ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ is being celebrated to pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of valiant soldiers who commemorate the remarkable victory over Pakistan in the 1971 War and made it a landmark event in the history of India.

Sushanta Kumar Nath, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Tripura Frontier along with BSF officials brought “Swarnim Mashaal (Victory Flame)” from Sector 21 Assam Rifles Agartala for a ceremoniously amidst an impressive ceremony at ICP Agartala to pay homage to the heroic soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice for the country on Sunday. On the same day, the esteemed “Swarnim Mashaal (Victory Flame)” was further handed over to 57 Mountain Artillery Brigade, Agartala.

It is a well-known fact that Border Security Force while in its transition, performed exceedingly well in the 1971 War & outstandingly contributed to the creation of a new Nation “Bangladesh”. No less was the contribution of the BSF to the training, organizing and equipping of the Mukti Yodha, later known as the Mukti Bahini.

Five training centres were established to train the volunteer Mukti Yodha at Simna, Kathulia, Bagafa, Patharkandi, Ashrambari in the State of Tripura. These training camps trained 2,150 Bangladeshi Guerrillas and deployed them as far as Dhaka and also handed over 950 trainees to the Army on 07 May 1971. BSF not only lived up to its mandated wartime role of being the “First Line of Defence” but also proved its mettle in Offensive Operations.

BSF Tripura Frontier along with its all ancillary Headquarters and field formations are celebrating ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ with great zeal & enthusiasm by paying rich tributes to the Martyrs of “Bangladesh Liberation War”. Keeping the old traditional protocols of friendship high, various programmes are being organized with the counterpart Border Guard Bangladesh to commemorate the great joint victory and also to foster a friendly relationship between the two Border Guarding Forces.

The 1971 War ended after the Chief of the Pakistani Forces led by General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi along with 93,000 troops, bowed down to surrender before Indian Armed Forces. With the exceptional deeds of bravery, Indian Warriors scripted a grand victory which shall forever remain a persistent source of inspiration for future generations.