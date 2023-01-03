Samba (J&K): The authorities have imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am in a strip of 1 km from the International Border in the Samba district of Jammu division in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir. According to an official order by the district administration, the BSF authorities during the meeting of the district level standing committee on border security took up the issue of imposition of the night curfew.

The order states that to ensure smooth functioning as well as better domination of the border by BSF authorities, close to the border areas and to preclude nefarious activities close to the border areas, the regulation of the movement of people has become imminent, particularly in the area upto one kilometre from the International Border.

Official order announcing the night curfew

“It is felt by the district administration that it is expedient that the movement of people in border areas is regulated so that there is better area domination in border area and nefarious designs of forces inimical to Indian security are subverted,” the order reads adding, "It is hereby ordered that no person or group of persons, shall move in the areas up to 1.0 Km along the International Border in district Samba from 9 pm to 6 am."

“In case the movement is necessary, the person or persons are required to produce their respective ID Cards to BSF and Police authorities,” the order reads. It further states any person found violating the order shall be dealt with, in accordance with law. “Since it is not possible to serve the order individually, it is being issued ex-parte. This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months from the date of its issuance, if withdrawn or rescinded earlier," reads the order.