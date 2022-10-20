New Delhi : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet before a Special Court in Jammu against 12 accused including four Pakistan nationals, in a case relating to the conspiracy hatched among Kashmir-based terrorist operatives, Pakistan based handlers and terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in furtherance to which two JeM terrorists were infiltrated into India through a tunnel.

This tunnel had been excavated near the International Border in the area falling in the Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir in order with the intention of disrupting the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Jammu region. The movement of the said terrorists was intercepted by the security forces and both terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the area of Sunjwan in Jammu.

The case was initially registered on April 22 at PS Bahu Fort, Jammu and re-registered by the NIA on April 26.The chargesheet was filed against 12 people including Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh, Bilal Ahmad Wagay, Mohd Ishaq Chopan, Abid Mushtaq Mir, Asif Ahmad Sheikh, Masood Ilyas Kashmiri and four Pakistan nationals Masood Azhar Alvi, Rouf Asgar Alvi, Mohammad Mussdaiq and Shahid Latif. (IANS)