Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Due to inclement weather in Kashmir Valley for the second day on Thursday, both surface and aerial transport remained affected. Electricity has still not been restored in many parts of the Valley. On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has forecasted more snowfall and rains in the next 48 hours.

With the improvement in invisibility, flight operations have also been resumed after a SpiceJet flight landed at the airport.

"Due to inclement weather, no flights were able to land at the airport till noon. But with improvement in visibility, first flight (SpiceJet) landed at Srinagar airport," Kuldeep Singh, Director Srinagar Airport, said. "I request passengers to check their flight status with their airline before leaving for the airport," he added.

Water has accumulated on the roads of the city. Waterlogging has made the movement of people and vehicles difficult. As far as electricity is concerned, although the department had claimed to restore power in most parts of the Valley on Wednesday, the ground situation is different.

In this regard, a senior official of the department said, "Electricity was restored, but there were complaints of minor faults in many places, which required further repairs. Power will be restored everywhere by this evening".

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and Banihal Bramulla train services still remain closed.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted light snowfall and rainfall in the Valley during the next 48 hours. Mukhtar Ahmed, deputy director of the department, said, "The weather is likely to be cloudy from this afternoon. There may be light snowfall and rainfall in the next two days. chances of avalanche are also high."

He requested the public to use heating equipment wisely and to stay away from dangerous places as much as possible.

READ: Heavy Snowfall: All flights from Srinagar Airport cancelled; life comes to a standstill in J&K