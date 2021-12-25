Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): To promote the Kashmiri hand-knitted carpets, the Handicrafts and the Handloom department in a landmark decision launched a geographical indication (GI) tag, director Handloom and Handicrafts Mahmood Ahmad Shah informed.

The QR based code will be helpful in checking cheating and misbranding besides helping in building customer trust.

In a Facebook post, Shah informed, "We are launching GI tag for Kashmir hand-knotted carpets. This QR Code based label will capture vital parameters of the carpet viz GI user, Manufacturer, Artisan, knots per square inch, material used etc. This shall be helpful in checking cheating and misbranding besides helping in building customer trust. Let quality prevail."

The announcement comes in wake of Srinagar city's entry into the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) list through rich cultural, traditional art and craft.

Earlier in the month, the handloom department also organised a craft safari tour in Srinagar's Eidgah to boost Kashmir art and promote artisans work.

During this craft safari tour, the Director of Handicraft along with other officials, tour operators, hoteliers, houseboat owners, businessmen and civil society members visited many workshops where the artisan community are doing their daily craftwork.

Tourists also visit the workshops including wood carving, crewel working, chain stitches, Sozni caps made by pashmina and spinning units where women prepare cotton for pashmina shawls.

Pertinent to mention, last year Saffron grown in Kashmir received the geographical indication tag. The GI certification will stop the prevalent adulteration of Kashmir saffron, thereby, authenticated saffron will fetch much better prices.

With the GI tag, Kashmir saffron will also acquire more prominence in the export market and will help farmers get the best price for it.

