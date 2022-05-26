Kupwara: An Army porter who was critically injured on Thursday during a gunfight in North Kashmir's Kupwara district succumbed to his injuries, officials said. In a tweet, Kashmir Police Zone wrote, "One Army’s porter namely Ab Lateef Mir S/o Majeed Mir resident of Kuchiban Jummagund, got injured in the said encounter. Later on succumbed to injuries in hospital. Three foreign LeT militants were killed this morning during a gunfight in Jumagund area of Kupwara.

At the time of the encounter, the identities of the LeT operatives were not clear. Later in the day, the police informed that all three had been identified as Pakistani, based on incriminating material recovered at the spot. It also noted that 26 terrorists have been killed in Kashmir this year, including 14 JeM and 12 LeT operatives.

"Army foiled an infiltration attempt in forward areas of Keran sector on May 26, 2022, culminating in killing of three terrorists and recovery of large quantity of war like stores. Several search parties were formed, who conducted vigorous searches and established multiple ambushes. The contact with terrorists was established at 4.45 am on May 26 in the forward areas close to the Line of Control (LoC), leading to heavy exchange of fire. Search of the area yielded dead bodies of three terrorists, three AK rifles, one pistol, six grenades and large quantity of ammunition and stores related to Improvised Explosive Devices" a defence spokesperson said.

