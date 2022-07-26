Drass (Jammu & Kashmir): Kargil Vijay Diwas is being celebrated at the Kargil War memorial situated in Drass here. Several dignitaries have graced the occasion.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of the extraordinary valour of the armed forces, and people will always be indebted to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary bravery, valour and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. The country will always be indebted to them and their family members. Jai Hind," Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi. The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the Kargil war.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid homage to the martyrs and heroes of the Kargil war on the eve of Vijay Diwas. "I salute the valour and courage of our immortal heroes who fought till their last breath to protect the sovereignty and integrity of our great Nation, and recaptured territory of our motherland in Kargil from the enemy," he said.

"I pay homage to those self-sacrificing and devoted sons of Maa Bharti. I also salute the undeterred courage of the families of our brave hearts," the Lt Governor said.

