Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) led government at the Centre has turned the entire Jammu and Kashmir into a laboratory where experiments are conducted on daily basis.

"Government is trying to fulfil its motives by using Army now as evident in the recent strike by the PDD employees,” Mehbooba said, addressing a gathering in Jammu, adding that the day was not far when people would see army being used to crush striking employees in other parts of India.

Lashing out at BJP, Mehbooba said that the people of Kashmir joined hands with India in 1947 but it was BJP due to which “Kashmiris are against India now.”

“It was the slogan of Bharatiya Janata Party of one nation, one flag and one constitution that created such a situation in which people of Kashmir are against India and BJP is fully responsible for it," she said.

Mehbooba further added, “BJP has no regards for constitution of India which can be gauged from their decision of abrogation of article 370 and 35-A as in the constitution only Jammu and Kashmir constituent assembly was authorized to do so but BJP took this decision in its own fashion which shows that they have no regards for the constitution.”

While referring to this situation post abrogation, Mehbooba said that no development is taking place in J&K and no industries have been set up as was promised during abrogation.

