Ramban: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been completely closed for traffic due to landslides and rockslides at Cafeteria turn of Ramban. Traffic officials said that the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed for traffic from 4 pm onwards.

They appealed to people to avoid Srinagar, Jammu and to avoid traveling on this highway before contacting the traffic control units stationed at Ramban. District Administration has deployed machinery and manpower to ensure the restoration of traffic on the national highway and a large number of vehicles have been stranded on the highway till the latest reports.