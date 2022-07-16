Srinagar: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawan stationed in Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday opened fire on his fellow colleagues, leading to the death of one person, while three more sustained serious injuries. The incident occurred on the banks of the Devika river in the district. It is learned that the group was deployed for the Amarnath Yatra. The reason behind the shooting has not yet come to the fore.

