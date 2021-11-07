Srinagar: National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah, on Sunday attended a private function in Pulwama District. Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that if the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was good, the migrant workers would not be evicted from here.

Talking about the fresh deployment of government forces, he said the government has recently increased the number of government forces here, which is nothing new, but it is not a good idea to deploy security forces in marriage halls and community centres. He said it would be better to relocate the security forces.

The NC chief said that in 2026, delimitation will be implemented in the whole country but the central government decided to implement this in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of its time which we do not understand.

"I am also a member of the delimitation commission but I have not been invited yet," he said.

Talking about India's relations with Pakistan, Farooq Abdullah said, "Unless we talk to Pakistan, the situation here will not improve."

He further said that there have been four wars between India and Pakistan so far but still the situation here has not improved. He raised the question that if India can talk with China then why not with Pakistan?

