Planning to Travel Abroad? Online Passport Application Is Now Swift and Easy, CHECK HERE

Tezpur: Are you planning to travel abroad with your family? Rush to the local passport office because without a passport, you will not be able to travel to any foreign country. Below are the procedures required for application of passport:

TYPES: In India there are two types of passports which are issued to citizens. One is an ordinary passport and the other is the tatkal one. In the case of Assam, the application for the second type passport is accepted only at the regional passport office in Guwahati.

STEP 1: REGISTRATION: To get a passport, first go to Google on an internet connected mobile or laptop and type 'Passport India Govt'. The site https://www.passportindia.gov.in will appear in the search result. Upon clicking the link you will be redirected to the welcome page of the site: https://www.passportindia.gov.in/AppOnlineProject/welcomeLink#

Then click on the Registration Form of a New User and select the office of the Passport Seva Kendra by choosing your state there. Complete the registration process by inserting your name and address.

STEP 2: APPLICATION: After the registration is complete, you’ll receive a message regarding the same via an E-mail. You can now log in by visiting the link provided in the E-mail. You will be redirected to the homepage where now you have to log in with the User ID that has been generated after registration and sent to you via mail.

Once logged in, you have to go to the Apply option for a Fresh Passport and click on it. With a specific fill in form appearing next, the applicant, which is you, needs to file all the details as per fields and submit the application.

FEES: You also need to pay a prescribed fee here that can be paid via online mode or even through the UPI transfer option. If you apply for a normal passport, you will have to pay Rs 1,500 and select form 36. For tatkaal passport, choose form 60 and pay a fee of Rs 2,000.

STEP 3: INTERVIEW: After completion of these application processes, you will have to physically visit the designated Passport Seva Kendra for the interview. Nine post offices in Assam along with other states of the country currently have the facility of conducting the interview.

You can fill the form from anywhere but for the interview, you must select the option of the nearest Passport Service Kendra. You will get the opportunity for an interview within a week or less after the application process is completed.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR INTERVIEW: While walking in for the interview, you must carry three primary documents- Aadhaar card, PAN card and educational qualification certificates. Since January 1, the Government of India has introduced a few changes for the passport application process, which assures a swift and hassle-free interview.

STEP 4: VERIFICATION: The next and the final step is that of police verification. The local police station officials will inspect the applicant’s residential address mentioned in the application form to check the identity and carry out physical verification of the applicant. Once this step is done, you will get your passport delivered by the postal service at your specified address.

EASY AND HASSLE-FREE: Unlike olden days, the application process of receiving a passport is not an uphill task with the government facilitating easy steps to citizens for availing of the same. You can visit the nearest Passport Seva Kendra for any information that you need regarding your passport.