Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir): A 17-year-old girl student was killed and nine others suffered injuries after being hit by a speeding car near the DS Heritage School in the Barwal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, officials said. The deceased girl has been identified as Bumika Hans, a resident of Nihalpur Palli Morh.

The students were waiting for a bus at Barwal Morh along Jammu-Pathankot Highway when they were run over around 12.45 pm, they added. The car was on its way to Jammu from Punjab when its driver lost control and hit the children. The injured students were all aged between 15 and 17 years.

Also read: Road accident in Pak's Balochistan province kills 39 people

After the accident, all the students were shifted to the Government medical college of Kathua where doctors declared Bumika brought dead. One student who suffered critical injuries was later referred to Pathankot for special treatment, the officials said. The other students are undergoing treatment. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, seized the car and arrested the driver.

Taking to Twitter, the Office of the LG J&K tweeted, "Extremely pained by the tragic road accident in Kathua. I share the pain of the bereaved family. I pray that young children injured in the accident recover at the earliest. Directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the injured."