Mehbooba, her daughter Iltija join Rahul-led Bharat Jodo in Kashmir's Awantipora

Srinagar (J&K): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday in Pulwama district. After a day's halt at Chersoo village, Rahul Gandhi started the mega walkathon towards Srinagar on Saturday morning.

In Awantipora town, the former Chief Minister and her daughter Iltija Mufti joined the yatra and walked alongside the senior Congress leader. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also the walkathon in Lethpora, Pulwama district. "Rahul Gandhi’s yatra comes like a breath of fresh air in Kashmir. It is the first time since 2019 that Kashmiris have come out of their homes in such massive numbers it. Was a great experience to walk with him," Mehbooba tweeted after she joined the yatra.

Authorities said tight security arrangements have been made along the yatra's route. "We're giving three-tier protection, all security arrangements have been done. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is going on smoothly. Traffic has also been diverted, there won't be any problem. No security lapses happened yesterday (Friday) and many people joined the walkathon," said Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar.

Congress sources said the yatra will end at the Pantha Chowk on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Saturday and will start from there on Sunday morning. Pertinently, on Friday, Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra was suspended over the alleged 'complete collapse' of police arrangements during the march.

Following it, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking him to 'personally intervene' to ensure adequate security arrangements during the Yatra till the 30th when it is slated to culminate. "We appreciate the Jammu and Kashmir police and welcome their statement saying they will continue to ensure complete security till the culmination of the yatra," Kharge said on Saturday.