Lethpora (J&K): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to the over 40 CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 suicide attack in the Lethpora area on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. Tribute to the soil where the blood of the brave martyrs of Pulwama attack is mixed, the Congress said in its social media handle.

"Today during Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi Ji paid homage to the brave soldiers who were martyred in Pulwama attack,” Congress wrote on its official Twitter handle. The party also shared pictures of Rahul who is seen offering floral tribute to the slain CRPF personnel.

It may be recalled that at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed while several others were injured when a suicide attacker rammed his explosive laden car with a CPRF convoy in Lethpora on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on February 14, 2019.

Also read: Day after 'security lapse', Rahul Gandhi resumes Kashmir leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

The attack had evoked widespread condemnation across India. Many Kashmiris living in other Indian states were attacked in the aftermath of the attacks. On this occasion, a large number of Congress supporters were seen chanting slogans in favor of Rahul Gandhi and Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi who is leading the Yatra entered Kashmir on Friday for the final leg of the foot march. The yatra started from Awantipora in Pulwama and halted at Birla Open Minds school in Pampore. The yatra will stay overnight at the truck yard in Pantha Chowk in Srinagar.

Former Chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti also joined Rahul during the Kashmir leg of the yatra on Friday and Saturday respectively. On Friday, Rahul alleged lapse in his security owing to "inaction" by the J&K Police, which was strongly refuted by the the latter.