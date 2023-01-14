After Sonamarg, avalanche hits north Kashmir's Gurez

Gurez (Bandipora): Amid heavy snowfall across Kashmir, an avalanche hit the Tulail area of Gurez valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday with initial inputs from the area suggesting no casualties in the incident.

The development comes days after two labourers from Kishtwar died on Thursday when an avalanche hit the work site of a construction company in Ganderbal district's Sonamarg. The majority of the areas in Kashmir are under a thick blanket of snow. Authorities have issued an avalanche warning for 12 districts including Bandipora after moderate to heavy snowfall a day before.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Saturday issued a 'high danger' avalanche warning for Kupwara district of north Kashmir and a 'medium danger' warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.

"Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours," SDMA officials said.

They said avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours. People have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Valley's connectivity with the rest of the country was restored on Saturday with the Srinagar-Jammu national highway reopening for traffic and flight operations also resuming here a day after a snowfall. Air traffic to and from the Kashmir Valley was restored after the airport was cleared of snow and visibility improved. However, several morning flights were delayed and some were cancelled.

