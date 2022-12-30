Kullu: Amid blocked roads due to snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Atal Tunnel in Rohtang witnessed heavy traffic jams where tourists were stranded in over 400 vehicles on Thursday. The vehicles were stuck as slippery conditions prevailed after snowfall at the tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway and adjoining areas on Thursday.

Police teams from Keylong and Manali jointly launched a rescue operation, which took 10-12 hours and concluded around 4 am on Friday, and the vehicles moved to their respective destinations, the officials said. All the vehicles that were stranded due to bad weather conditions have safely crossed the south Portal. Food arrangements have been made for the stranded tourists and locals, the Deputy Commissioner said. Tourists have been advised to drive cautiously, said Ashutosh Garg, the Deputy Commissioner of Kullu.

A large number of tourists are thronging Kullu and Manali to celebrate New Year and the footfall is expected to rise. Too many vehicles on the road have led to frequent traffic jams, but the occupancy of registered rooms is not as per the vehicular traffic and it seems many tourists are staying in unauthorised properties, president of Manali Hoteliers' Association Mukesh Thakur said.

Also read: Watch snow clad Ski town of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir

Dalhousie, Saloni and Churah areas of Chamba district and Pangi Valley received snowfall and have been cut off from the rest of the state. Tourists also enjoyed snow in Kalpa in the tribal Kinnaur district as well as in Kufri, Narkanda and Kukumseri. The local MeT office has predicted dry weather on December 31 and hoteliers in the state are gearing up for New Year and offering special dinners, parties and competitions to tourists.

Kothi received 15 cm of snow, followed by Khadrala, Udaipur and Kalpa 5 cm each, Pooh and Sangla 4 cm each, Gondla, Shillaro and Kukumseri 3 cm each. Traffic was also disrupted on a few routes in Shimla, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, the officials said. The MeT office has predicted dry weather in the region till January 3 and cautioned of likely moderate to dense fog at isolated pockets over plains and low hills during the morning hours. The cold wave is likely at isolated pockets over plains and low hills, it added. The minimum temperature further dipped marginally in the state and Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place at minus 6.3 degrees Celsius.