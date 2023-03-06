Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has reassured the public that the situation in the state is peaceful and has condemned the violent incident that occurred at the Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara on Sunday night. Reports indicate that a group of tourists caused a disturbance in the Kullu district, throwing stones at homes and damaging vehicles, as well as assaulting people in an eatery.

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Kundu, and his Punjab counterpart, Gaurav Yadav, have also issued statements urging the public not to believe the rumors that are being spread on social media regarding the incident. Both police departments are working together to maintain law and order, and the DGP of Punjab has confirmed that the situation is peaceful in Manikaran Sahib.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized that the incident was not political or religious in nature, but rather a clash between two groups of youth. He warned that any anti-social elements attempting to incite violence in the state will face consequences, but also welcomed everyone to visit Himachal Pradesh.

The Kullu Superintendent of Police, Sakshi Verma, immediately launched a search operation to apprehend the suspects involved in the attack. The police urged the public not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech, and instead to work towards maintaining peace and harmony in the region.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of tourists and locals alike, and highlights the importance of maintaining law and order in public spaces. The police departments of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab are working together to ensure the safety and security of all those who visit and reside in the area.