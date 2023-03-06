Himachal Pradesh: Tourists cause flutter in Manikaran; pelt stones at houses; thrash people; probe on

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): Tourists created a ruckus in Kullu's Manikaran, a popular tourist and religious destination, late on Sunday night. The tourists pelted stones at residences and vehicles breaking their glasses. Engaged in hooliganism, the tourists carrying flags also thrashed people coming on their way.

The tourists also forcefully entered an eatery at night and assaulted people there. According to police officials, a search is on to nab the accused tourists. According to eyewitnesses, tourists who is believed to have come from Punjab started screaming at the dead of the night.

We came out to check to find out who's causing ruckus. We saw them assaulting a few locals and throwing stones at houses. They also damaged a few vehicles parked on the road. This has sent a wave of panic among the locals, the eyewitness said explaining the attack.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma said tourists, apparently from Punjab created a ruckus at Manikaran by pelting stones at houses and damaging vehicles. They also allegedly assaulted a few locals. The police teams rushed to the spot on information, but the miscreants slipped away before police arrived.

We have launched a search operation to nab all the miscreants involved in the attack. The police teams are also examining the CCTV footage in the area. Based on the footage, action will be taken against the accused. We will also find out their objective behind creating a ruckus at a religious place, he added.

Also read: Chhattisgarh: 10 policemen injured during ruckus over disrespect to tribal society flag