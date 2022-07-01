Una (Himachal Pradesh): BJP and Congress youth wing workers engaged in a brawl after Congress workers showed black flags to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in Una on Thursday.

The verbal brawl soon turned into a violent clash which ended only after the police intervened. CM Thakur was in Una while on his way to Chandigarh on Thursday. As Youth Congress workers got the information, they gathered on the National Highway nearby Una college. Meanwhile, police also rushed to the spot. Despite police efforts to dissuade them, the congress workers managed to show black flags to the Chief Minister.

Seeing black flags, workers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha stopped and started arguing with Youth Congress workers. Himachal Pradesh Finance Commission Chairman Satpal Singh Satti came to the spot and said he will "bury the person under the ground whosoever have shown flag to CM". Una City MLA Satpal Singh Raizada slammed Satti and Satti he was the one responsible for the violence. "He is the person who provoked Youth Congress. He should be booked for it," he said.