Sirsa: The NIA on Wednesday recovered arms and ammunition during a raid in two villages in Haryana's Sirsa. Official sources said that an NIA team raided Takhtmal and Chautala villages and recovered a rifle of 315 bore, a gun of 12 bore, two country-made pistols of 315 bore and 127 live cartridges of 315 bore from a house of former sarpanch, Jagseer Singh Jagga in Takhtmal village.

Also read: NIA raids in several places linked to PFI in the country, over 100 arrested

The NIA team recovered two walkie-talkies, 32 bore revolver and 27 live cartridges from the house of one Chhotu Bhat in Chautala village. The raids were launched following complaints that the youth of Dabwali and Kalanwali area of Sirsa district are in contact with many gangsters. Dabwali and Kalanwali areas of Sirsa in Haryana are located on the border with Punjab.

Officials said that the two accused cases registered against them in the past for smuggling illegal weapons and drugs. The district police are probing the criminal records of both the accused.