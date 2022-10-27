Chandigarh: The Haryana government has issued new guidelines for keeping pet dogs in view of rising pet dog bite cases of late. Under the new set of guidelines issued by the government in this regard, it will be mandatory to obtain a licence from authorities concerned to keep a pet dog failing which the dog owners can be jailed.

The pet dog owners will have to apply for the licence on the Saral portal. Significantly, under the new set of guidelines, an individual will be allowed to keep only one pet dog at a time. Besides, the dog owner will be bound to keep a muzzle on the dog's mouth when taking it outdoors so that the dog does not bite anyone.

Also read: GMC bans Pitbull Rottweiler Dogo Argentino breed dogs in Ghaziabad

Non-compliance can attract a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and a jail term. The directives come amid rising pet dog bite cases in Haryana and elsewhere. In many places, pitbull dogs also attacked people fatally. In Ghaziabad, a minor girl was recently attacked by a dog in a lift. As per official figures, over 20 dog bite cases are reported daily on average in Haryana.

After this now the Haryana government is in a mood to work strictly on this. For which the government is deciding the rules. Earlier this month, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) imposed a ban on keeping Pitbull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breed dogs as pets in the metropolitan area. GMC officials said that it has also banned new registration of these dogs.

As for those who already have these dogs are pets, the GMC officials said that they have to get their pets neutered within two months failing which they have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000. They noted that the GMC was considering banning these dog breeds for a long time. Several incidents of dog attacks have recently taken place in Ghaziabad.

Recently, a 10-year-old boy was attacked by a pitbull in Sanjay Nagar which resulted in 150 stitches on his face. In another incident, a dog attacked a child in the lift in Rajnagar Extension. Recently, the Kanpur Municipal Corporation also passed a resolution to ban the rearing of aggressive dogs.