New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Saturday imposed a ban on keeping Pitbull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino breed dogs as pets in the metropolitan area. GMC officials said that it has also banned new registration of these dogs.

As for those who already have these dogs are pets, the GMC officials said that they have to get their pets neutered within two months failing which they have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000. They also said that the GMC was considering the proposal of banning these dog breeds for a long time.

Several incidents of dog attacks have recently taken place in Ghaziabad. Recently, a 10-year-old boy was attacked by a pitbull in Sanjay Nagar which resulted in 150 stitches on his face. In another incident, a dog attacked a child in the lift in Rajnagar Extension. Recently, the Kanpur Municipal Corporation also passed a resolution to ban the rearing of aggressive dogs.