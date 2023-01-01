Yamunanagar (Haryana): Thrilling visuals of a woman escaping a kidnapping bid by four men have surfaced from Haryana. The incident was captured on CCTV camera in Haryana's Yamunanagar where a woman is seen escaping the kidnapping attempt on Saturday. The four kidnappers aborted the kidnapping and ran away after the lady screamed and fought back.

According to the Yamunanagar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Kamaldeep Singh, four people allegedly entered the woman's car and tried to kidnap her. "As the woman sat inside her car after the gym, four men tried to kidnap her. One of the accused has been caught," the DSP said. However, the police are investigating the matter to ascertain the truth behind the alleged crime and find out what exactly happened.

Also read: 4 youths arrested for abducting minor girl in UP's Lucknow

In the video, three men could be seen walking up to a parked car, entering it, and closing the doors. Moments later they are seen rushing out of the car and running away. A fourth person who was close to the car is also seen fleeing the spot.