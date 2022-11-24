Lucknow: A Muslim youth hailing from Lucknow was booked on charges of abducting a minor girl. The accused, Salman, along with three associates, including one Mayank, who aided in abduction of the minor girl, were arrested by the police.

Additional DCP (west) Chiranjivi Nath Sinha said, "A complaint was registered with the police station concerned on November 14 that a minor girl was abducted. Based on complaint, a case was registered and the accused whose name is Salman was arrested. The accused was then produced before the honourable court."

Para police station inspector, Dadhibal Tiwari said, "We received complaint from the kin of the minor girl on November 14, wherein it was alleged that a person named Salman, a resident of Saadatganj in Lucknow, after luring the victim, took her with him. Salman's friends Mayank and others also aided in abduction of the minor girl."

"A case was registered based on complaint filed by the victim's kin. Then a police team was constituted to crack the case. Accused Salman and his friends Abdul Haq, Manoj Goswami and Mayank were arrested," added Tiwari.