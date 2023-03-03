Ambala (Haryana): Eight persons have died and over 20 are injured on Friday when a truck collided with a bus in the Ambala district of Haryana on Friday. Police sources said that upon being informed about the incident a police team reached the spot and sent the bodies to the Panchkula Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

They further revealed that the incident took place when the bus coming from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh was heading towards Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. Police said that when the bus reached near Shahzadpur a truck rammed into it from behind.

According to sources in the Ambala Police, the impact was so severe that the truck carrying iron sheets overturned following the collision. As for the passengers onboard the bus, police said that they were mostly laborers from Bareilly. Police sources said till now the reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is going on.

Officials of Ambala Police investigating the case said that the deceased are yet to be identified and they are trying to trace their relatives. They also said that the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said that the incident is being thoroughly investigated and investigators are examining the CCCTV footages from the spot for clues. Police said that action will be taken as per law against anyone found to be negligent in relation to the incident. They also said that the death toll in the incident is likely to increase as the condition of some of the injured passengers is critical.