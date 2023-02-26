Ahmedabad: The police arrested a youth for murdering his friend following a dispute over a love affair with a girl. The incident occurred on Saturday near Kubernagar in Ahmedabad. According to the police, the two friends were walking behind Shaan Hotel near G Ward near Kubernagar. Suddenly, the accused, identified as Lakshman alias Lakhu Thakur, attacked his friend with a weapon and murdered him.

The deceased friend, identified as Sumit Advani, lived in a society on the Sardar Patel Airport road. Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a dispute between the two friends over a girl. It is learnt that the relationship between them had deteriorated following a love affair with a girl. There is a possibility of a triangular love story, said the police. There were wound marks in more than six places on the deceased body indicating that he was repeatedly attacked with a sharp object, said the police.

Read also: Two children among four found dead in Ahmedabad house, family head on the run

The deceased family lodged a complaint with the Sadar Nagar Police station and based on this, the police arrested the accused. The police said the matter was being investigated and they are probing into what exactly happened between the two friends that resulted in the murder. This apart, how the crime was committed is also being investigated, said the police.

A man recently died in Ahmedabad after being attacked by two men with swords. The incident had occurred in broad daylight on a busy road. Four days ago, a 42-year-old man was arrested on charges of murdering two women, who used to chop wood from a nearby field. Police said an altercation over chopping wood had led to the murder.