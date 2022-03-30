Ahmedabad: Four persons, including two children, were found dead inside a locked house in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night in what appears to be a case of murder, police said. The bodies of the two children and as many women, one of them elderly, were found in different rooms of the house in Divya Prabha Housing Society in the Odhav locality, a police official said.

Preliminary investigation shows the victims were attacked with a sharp weapon, probably 3 to 4 days ago, and their bodies were in a semi-decomposed condition, the official said. The incident came to light after the mother of one of the deceased women, Sonalben Marwadi (37), told the police her daughter was missing for the last few days and that her house was locked from the outside.

The police broke open the door of the house and recovered the bodies, which were found lying in different rooms, the official said. "Sonalben's husband is missing, and we are counting him as one of the suspects. Sonalben's mother told us that he had attacked her a few days back. Further investigation was underway," he said.

The head of the family identified as Vinod Marathi is on the run. A manhunt has been launched to nab Marathi even as an investigation is underway into the incident. An FSL team is also involved in the investigation while police are also examining the CCTV footage in the locality. The services of a dog squad are also being sought to crack the case. The team of Ahmedabad City Crime Branch is also involved in the investigation. The incident has caused shock and grief in the entire area.

