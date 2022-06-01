Surat: In a major development on Wednesday, the Surat airport which serves a vast number of businesses around the country is now all set for a makeover with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) developing it at a cost of Rs 353 crore.

"Surat Airport caters to a large number of business communities across the country, as it is directly connected to 16 cities across the country. The new world-class terminal building of the airport will enhance the connectivity to this industrial city, giving impetus to the overall growth of the region," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Wednesday.

The airport's new world-class terminal will improve the connectivity to Surat, a major industrial city that is likely to boost the region's overall growth. The development project includes an extension of the existing terminal building from 8474 sqm to 25520 sqm. In addition to the extension of the terminal building, the expansion of the apron from five parking bays to 18 parking bays and the construction of a parallel taxi track (2905 m X 30 m) work is also underway.

The new state-of-the-art extended terminal building will be able to handle 1200 domestic and 600 international passengers' during peak hours, resulting in an annual capacity of 2.6 million passengers. Equipped with all modern passenger amenities, the terminal building will have 20 check-in counters, five aerobridges, an In-Line baggage handling system, and five conveyor belts for arriving passengers.

The new terminal building will also have a parking area with a capacity of 475 cars.

