Jamnagar: BJP MLA Hardik Patel on Friday was acquitted by a court in Gujarat's Jamnagar in a case lodged against him back in 2017 for allegedly giving political speeches at an event, which violated prior conditions laid down by relevant authorities. CJM Jamnagar Manish Nandani noted that the prosecution had failed to establish its case beyond any doubt, and that the complainant himself was, at present, unaware of case details.

During the ongoing Patidar agitation at the time, PAAS (Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti), a body representing the community and led by Patel as well as other leaders, held one of its meetings in Dhutapur village in the district. The permission for the meeting, granted by the 'Mamlatdar' (executive magistrate), was provided on the condition that Patel would speak only on educational and social reforms, the prosecution said.

However, the political contents of Patek's speech led to a case being registered against him and one Ankit Ghadiya, who had obtained the police permission, under sections 36(a), 72(2) and 134 of the Gujarat Police Act, which deals with punishment for disobeying government orders. In his order, Nandani noted that the prosecution failed to justify why the FIR in the case was registered after 70 days, and also who had possession of the CD containing Patel's speech.

Neither of the two accused had signed the application form seeking permission from police, the CJM also observed. Furthermore, complainant Kirit Sanghavi, who was the Circle Officer at the time, revealed during cross-checking that he had filed the complaint only due to directions from higher officials and had no specific knowledge as to what had transpired at the rally.