Panchmahal (Gujarat): The presiding officer of the Alali booth in Kalol taluk of Panchmahal district on Monday suffered a heart attack while discharging duty in the Gujarat Assembly elections. He has been shifted to Godhra Civil Hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable. The Election Commission immediately appointed another presiding officer.

The General Administration Department of the Gujarat government issued a circular on November 1, 2022, stating that in case of an officer's death or injury while performing election-related duties during general or by-elections to the Lok Sabha and Assembly, a policy has been established to offer fair and adequate high compensation to the employee's family.

Other circular outlines the circumstances under which an employee or officer will be given at least Rs 7.5 lakh if they suffer a permanent disability, such as the loss of limbs or eyesight. In such a situation, the first officer has transported right away for medical attention and the backup presiding officer is then selected.