Saharanpur (UP): Presiding officer Rashid Ali Khan dies of a heart attack in Saharanpur. He was the presiding officer at booth 227 in the area of ​​Block Sarsawa.

Voting for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which is going for the second phase of election in the state with 55 seats is underway. Uttar Pradesh is in the second phase of the seven-phase Assembly elections in the state. There are 586 candidates in the fray in this phase with 55 seats spread across nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

Over two crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise today. Of them 1,07,61,476 are male voters and 93,79,704 are female. The Election Commission of India has set up 12,544 polling booths for this phase.