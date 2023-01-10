Ahmedabad (Gujarat): A horrific case has emerged from the Krishna Nagar area of the city, where a 35-year-old man raped his eight-year-old daughter in the absence of his wife. The victim's mother lodged a complaint against her husband who was later arrested by the police. The girl did not tell anyone about the ordeal her father put her through.

The girl fell ill after being raped. When the girl's mother came back home, she took her to a private hospital. The doctors in the private hospital referred her to GCS hospital, where the treating doctor found something suspicious. He examined the girl and found that she had been raped. The doctor immediately informed the police.

Police Inspector, BM Patel, said, "the hospital administration gave us the information of a rape case. A team of Krishna Nagar police reached the hospital and started interrogating the victim's mother. She told that she was not at home and she had left her daughter with her father. The victim narrated her ordeal to her mother."

BM Patel in a telephonic conversation with ETV Bharat said, "A complaint was lodged by the victim's mother after which a probe into this matter was launched. During the investigation, it was found that the girl was raped by her father when her mother was not present. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police arrested the accused and began further investigation."