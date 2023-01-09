Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress MLA's son was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl, police said. Deepak alias Dilip Meena, the son of Congress legislator from the Rajgarh assembly constituency Johari Lal Meena, is one of the three accused in the gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl in February 2021, the police said. The two other accused had been arrested earlier.

The MLA's son was arrested on the direction of a special court hearing case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court sent him to judicial custody till January 13, Mahua police station SHO Jitendra Solanki said. The gang-rape case was lodged at Mandawar police station in the Dausa district in March 2022, he said.

Also read: Four, including auto driver, arrested for raping a minor in Patna

In the complaint, it was alleged that the accused took the girl to a hotel on Mahwa-Mandawar Road and raped her. The accused allegedly made an obscene video and threatened the girl. It was also alleged that one of the accused had extorted Rs 15 lakhs of cash and jewellery from the girl by threatening her to upload the video on social media. The matter came to light during the probe into a complaint lodged by the girl's family members after cash and jewelry went missing from their house. The family members had initially lodged a complaint of theft in the matter.