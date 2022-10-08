Porbandar (Gujarat): A mega demolition drive taken up by the administration against unauthorized constructions on public property has triggered massive protests and subsequent detentions in the coastal areas of Saurashtra in Gujarat. In just the Porbandar district, over eight illegal structures have been razed this week.

The agitated Muslim groups have come on to the roads and registered their protests, leading to tensions in the area in the past few days. Accusing the administration of bringing down their places of worship, the protesters from Memanwara locality tried to assemble for a protest rally at the sites of demolitions in Porbandar. The agitators ignored cautionary warnings issued by the police.

The mob came face to face with police and a tense atmosphere prevailed in the area on October 4. The police convoy reached Khapat Karmachari Society to control the situation. However, the unruly protesters attacked injuring five police personnel. The police fired three rounds of tear gas and dispersed the crowd. Cases were lodged against over 125 people at the Udyognagar police station. Over 27 people have been detained. A local court has sent them to judicial remand, considering the seriousness of the crime.

Also Read: After Ram Navami violence, demolition drive begins in riot-hit Gujarat's Sabarkantha

Now the district police have stepped up vigil to keep the volatile situation under control. Taking into account maritime security, the administration of Porbandar district has been removing illegal structures. When the crowds came out from Memanwara, the situation turned extremely volatile. More than three tear gas shells were fired to control the mob. A large number of women and men came out to hold protest at a demolition site in Udyognagar.

As the situation slipped out of control, the police personnel from Porbandar, Junagadh and Gir Somnath were mobilized to restore order. A flag march along with combing was conducted in Memanwara. Porbandar District Police Chief Dr. Ravi Mohan Saini said that the crowd had gathered despite repeated appeals not to take law into their hands.

Also Read: UP: Mau's historic Bharat Milap showcases Hindu-Muslim unity

A complaint was registered against the protesters against 125 persons. In Udyognagar Police Station, a case has been registered under Section 143, 145, 147, 148, 151, 152, 186, 332, 336, 337, 323, 324, 120B and Section 135 of Gujarat Police Act and section 308 has been added in respect of 27 people now.

Following this, the district police chief has issued a warning that if anyone takes the law into their hands, action will be taken to register a crime against them. Considering these tensions, Section 144 was imposed by the District Additional Magistrate during Navratri. It was later revoked when the situation came under control.

Speaking on the issue of demolitions, a leader of the protesters Haji Ibrahim Sanghar said that the notice for demolition of religious places was given on September 29. Before they could make a submission, the demolition was carried out on Sunday night itself. "We will convince the youth of our society to maintain peace", he said. About protests and tensions, Haji Sanghar said that they got permission for gathering 10 people at the dargah. But more people came following the tense situation.